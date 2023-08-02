Loews (NYSE:L) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, RTT News reports. Loews had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of L stock opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83. Loews has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $63.93.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Loews

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at $185,339.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch bought 110,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.36 per share, for a total transaction of $6,199,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 130,310 shares in the company, valued at $7,344,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total value of $26,686.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Loews

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Further Reading

