LooksRare (LOOKS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $2.34 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. In the last seven days, LooksRare has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $47.78 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be purchased for $0.0532 or 0.00000183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 933,283,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 897,495,624 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

LooksRare Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

