Lowery Thomas LLC Sells 295 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Lowery Thomas LLC lessened its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106,552.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,563,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,941,660,000 after acquiring an additional 54,512,240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,353,000 after acquiring an additional 434,666 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 700.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 386,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,522,000 after buying an additional 338,402 shares during the period. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,351,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 342,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after buying an additional 176,691 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,501. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.07 and a 1-year high of $82.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

