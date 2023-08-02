Lumi Credits 1-Day Volume Reaches $1,550.35 (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One Lumi Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lumi Credits has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $1,550.35 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

