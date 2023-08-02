Lwmg LLC Has $6.97 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lwmg LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 91,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Lwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,156,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,958. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $77.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

