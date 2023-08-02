Lwmg LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Lwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 129.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,391 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 4.3% of Lwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $13,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 632.4% during the first quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.47. 1,124,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,831,155. The company has a market capitalization of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.