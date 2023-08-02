Lwmg LLC Sells 25,609 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Lwmg LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,609 shares during the quarter. Lwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.1159 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.