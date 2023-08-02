LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXPGet Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.66-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. LXP Industrial Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.66-0.70 EPS.

NYSE LXP opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.26. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $11.92. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,910,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,741,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,043 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 44.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,732,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,477 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

