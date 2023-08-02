MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in MakeMyTrip by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 837,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,734. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

