MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.40.
MMYT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Analysis on MMYT
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MakeMyTrip Trading Up 4.1 %
MakeMyTrip stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.91. The company had a trading volume of 837,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,734. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $34.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.42.
MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $196.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than MakeMyTrip
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.