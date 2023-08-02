MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.42. MakeMyTrip has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MakeMyTrip ( NASDAQ:MMYT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.