Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given New GBX 275 Price Target at Barclays

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.53) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MNGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 296 ($3.80) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.76) to GBX 297 ($3.81) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 275 ($3.53) to GBX 270 ($3.47) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MNGPF traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.77. 350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89. Man Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $3.42.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

