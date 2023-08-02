Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given New GBX 275 Price Target at Barclays

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 260 ($3.34) to GBX 275 ($3.53) in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
MNGPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 295 ($3.79) to GBX 296 ($3.80) in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 293 ($3.76) to GBX 297 ($3.81) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 275 ($3.53) to GBX 270 ($3.47) in a research note on Wednesday.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Man Group
Man Group Stock Down 3.5 %
About Man Group
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Man Group
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.