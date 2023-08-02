Mantle (MNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $17.15 Million

Mantle (MNT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Mantle has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Mantle has a total market capitalization of $963.26 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Mantle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mantle token can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001767 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mantle

Mantle’s total supply is 6,219,316,795 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. Mantle’s official message board is www.mantle.xyz/blog. Mantle’s official Twitter account is @0xmantle. The official website for Mantle is www.mantle.xyz.

Mantle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mantle (MNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Mantle has a current supply of 6,219,316,794.99 with 3,234,268,324.7631407 in circulation. The last known price of Mantle is 0.51860025 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $15,278,064.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mantle.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mantle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mantle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mantle using one of the exchanges listed above.

