Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up 3.0% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,364. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.59. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $206.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.07. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 272.54%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,822,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,510.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 16,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.33, for a total transaction of $2,849,316.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,822,405.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,659 shares of company stock worth $3,994,613. 12.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $201.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $189.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.69.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

