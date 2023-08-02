Matson (NYSE:MATX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26, Briefing.com reports. Matson had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Matson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MATX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.70. The stock had a trading volume of 116,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,429. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. Matson has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $96.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Matson alerts:

Matson Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matson

In other news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, SVP Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $545,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,081,258.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $51,731.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,658.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,623 shares of company stock worth $3,459,756. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 24.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Matson by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Matson by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 25,328 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Matson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at $2,308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Matson from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Matson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Matson

About Matson

(Get Free Report)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.