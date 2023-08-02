Matthew Louis Lanford Sells 8,222 Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Free Report) COO Matthew Louis Lanford sold 8,222 shares of PaySign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.88, for a total transaction of $15,457.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,649 shares in the company, valued at $198,620.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Louis Lanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Matthew Louis Lanford sold 7,725 shares of PaySign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $18,462.75.

PaySign Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:PAYS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 268,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,276. PaySign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.10 million, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaySign

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PaySign in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PaySign by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PaySign from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a card processing platform.

