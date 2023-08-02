Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,442 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart
In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Walmart Price Performance
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
