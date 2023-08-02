Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Acquires Shares of 1,442 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. acquired a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,210,753,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,532,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $25,608,520.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 in the last 90 days. 46.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.22. 4,219,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,964,887. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.33 and its 200-day moving average is $148.64. The stock has a market cap of $428.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.12 and a 1-year high of $160.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walmart

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.