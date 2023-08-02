Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Aug 2nd, 2023

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSFGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.1 days.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

MFCSF stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.0611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Facilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Facilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.