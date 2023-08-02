Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Short Interest Update

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,100 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 79.1 days.

Medical Facilities Price Performance

MFCSF stock opened at $6.68 on Wednesday. Medical Facilities has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.12.

Medical Facilities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.0611 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Medical Facilities’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Medical Facilities’s payout ratio is presently 110.58%.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. Its specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

