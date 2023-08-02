Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,252 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $481,262,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Audent Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

META opened at $322.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $286.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $827.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $213,127.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,325,052.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,330 shares of company stock worth $9,788,758. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. OTR Global upgraded Meta Platforms from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Huber Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.93.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

