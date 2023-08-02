MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Announces Dividend of $0.01

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CXE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. 79,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,899. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $4.41.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Income Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CXE. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 723.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 352,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 309,480 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 527.0% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 366,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 307,683 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 206,159 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 649,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 139,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 268,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 128,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

