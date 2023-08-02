MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

MIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 202,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 12,411,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,579 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,358 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 97.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 930,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 458,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 665,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 146,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.