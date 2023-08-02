MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, August 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
MIN traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.76. 202,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,583. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04.
Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate Income Trust
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate Income Trust
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.