MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.59.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,797 shares in the company, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $100,180.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $439,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,746.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,350 shares of company stock worth $11,899,881 over the last 90 days. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,717,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,228,000 after acquiring an additional 764,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,484,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 60,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,609,000. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $50.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.30.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

