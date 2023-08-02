Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 25,842 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,557 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,842 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $39,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total transaction of $68,249,898.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,218,373 shares of company stock worth $1,422,763,096 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $159.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.64. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $428.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

