Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 13,909 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,909 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Paychex worth $40,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,106 shares of company stock worth $21,065,336. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.81 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

