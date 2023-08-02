Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,596,986 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Free Report) (TSE:DML) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,339,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,596,986 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 4.71% of Denison Mines worth $42,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Denison Mines by 96.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,349,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,281 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 8.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 367,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,676,000. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $1,037,000. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNN. Cormark raised Denison Mines to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.40 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Denison Mines Trading Down 0.8 %

About Denison Mines

NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. Denison Mines Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20.

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

