MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-1.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $880-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $919.62 million.

MKS Instruments Stock Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:MKSI traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.58. 1,092,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,506. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $123.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.47.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.76. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 34.11%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Benchmark increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MKSI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $27,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,725.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Partners Vi Cayman Hol sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,000,450 shares of company stock worth $172,286,555. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MKS Instruments

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MKS Instruments by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 76.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 99.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.