Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Sells $268,559.28 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $268,559.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Elizabeth Crain sold 5,588 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $268,782.80.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MC stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.89. The stock had a trading volume of 506,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,794. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36 and a beta of 1.47. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.46.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $179.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.72 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 452.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 605.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the first quarter worth $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 91.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

