Monero (XMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.95 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $161.01 or 0.00552055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a total market cap of $2.95 billion and approximately $90.80 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,165.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00299806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.21 or 0.00789343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00061933 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000079 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.25 or 0.00124295 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,313,323 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

