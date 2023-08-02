Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after acquiring an additional 411,358 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,296,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,665,000 after acquiring an additional 449,971 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,197,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,133,000 after purchasing an additional 173,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PM. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $98.20. 740,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,440,700. The company has a market capitalization of $152.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.47.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 98.26%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.