Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Issues Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.31. 952,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,258. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Mplx has a one year low of $28.56 and a one year high of $35.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 104,751.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,772,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,291,317,000 after buying an additional 69,705,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mplx by 519.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,298,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,755 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Mplx by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,661,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,489,000 after acquiring an additional 929,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Mplx by 610.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 969,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 832,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mplx by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,140,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 744,323 shares during the period. 22.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.