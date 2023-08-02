MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Stock Performance
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
