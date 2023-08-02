MQS Management LLC Makes New Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.32. The company had a trading volume of 9,182,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,631. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.33.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.