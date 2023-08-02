MSP Recovery (NASDAQ:LIFW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.20

MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 142829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

MSP Recovery Trading Down 12.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSP Recovery

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MSP Recovery stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSP Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 138,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSP Recovery

MSP Recovery, Inc operates as a healthcare recoveries and data analytics company in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers claims recovery services, including services to related parties or third parties to assist entities with pursuit of claims recovery rights. It also provides Chase to pay service to assist its healthcare provider clients to identify in the first instance the proper primary insurer at the point of care and thereby avoid making a wrongful payment; and LifeWallet, a platform designed to locate and organize users' medical records.

