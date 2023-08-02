MX Gold (CVE:MXL) Trading Up ∞

MX Gold Corp. (CVE:MXL – Get Free Report) shares were up ∞ during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,168,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 2,846,272 shares.
MX Gold Stock Up ∞
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.11.
MX Gold Company Profile
MX Gold Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Willa property with 21 mineral claims covering a surface area of approximately 5,329 hectares located in the Slocan mining division, British Columbia.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MX Gold
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- 5 Best Office REITs to Buy Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Camping World Slashes its Dividend but Should You Cut the Stock?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- SoFi Downgraded: Here’s How To Still Make Money
Receive News & Ratings for MX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.