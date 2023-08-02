National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

National Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. National Bank has a payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect National Bank to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

National Bank Stock Performance

National Bank stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,931. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.65. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $50.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $134.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.28 million. National Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in National Bank by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in National Bank by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of National Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Bank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of National Bank from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Featured Stories

