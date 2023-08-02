National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Hits New 1-Year High at $431.84

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $431.84 and last traded at $431.00, with a volume of 4932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $429.24.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.79.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.61 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWLI. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in National Western Life Group by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Western Life Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 184,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

