Nature’s Sunshine Products (NATR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.81%.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Down 1.4 %

NATR opened at $13.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.13 million, a P/E ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 0.92. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 12-month low of $7.93 and a 12-month high of $14.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nature’s Sunshine Products

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nature’s Sunshine Products

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $91,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,181 shares in the company, valued at $574,512.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $91,030.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,181 shares in the company, valued at $574,512.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $169,229 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 71.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NATR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products

(Get Free Report)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.