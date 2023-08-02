Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Compass Point from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

NAVI has been the topic of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.05.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient Price Performance

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $18.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 12.78 and a quick ratio of 12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.57. Navient has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.69.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.53 million. Navient had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAVI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Navient during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Navient by 299.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Navient during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Navient by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.