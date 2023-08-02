NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 37,956 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,956 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $85.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.59.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

