Nicholas L. O’grady Sells 22,500 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $40.06.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 86.66% and a net margin of 60.39%. The firm had revenue of $582.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,271,000 after buying an additional 6,322,462 shares during the period. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the fourth quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares in the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $58,792,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,518,000 after acquiring an additional 742,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.89.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.