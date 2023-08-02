Nordwand Advisors LLC Sells 110,145 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Nordwand Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,145 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after buying an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 9,799.1% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,378,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 1,365,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.03. 2,465,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,188. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $108.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.59 and its 200-day moving average is $97.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Bank of America cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Argus cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

