Nordwand Advisors LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Netflix by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,244,508 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,905,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,058,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,371,407,000 after purchasing an additional 124,506 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11,985.6% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,499,391 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,621,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,263 shares during the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.27 on Wednesday, hitting $430.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,087,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,428,294. The company has a market cap of $190.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $424.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $366.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $211.73 and a one year high of $485.00.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $358.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.41.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total value of $10,459,165.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,255 shares of company stock worth $27,602,522. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

