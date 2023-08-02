Norfolk Southern Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.35 (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 1.35 per share by the railroad operator on Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Norfolk Southern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Norfolk Southern has a dividend payout ratio of 39.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Norfolk Southern to earn $13.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Shares of NSC opened at $234.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $264.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

