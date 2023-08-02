O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.10-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.19. O-I Glass also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.68-$0.73 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,567. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.60. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $12.05 and a 12-month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. O-I Glass had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

