OLO (NYSE:OLO) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on OLO from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on OLO in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

OLO stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,149. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.08.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.22 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. As a group, analysts predict that OLO will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OLO news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,309.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other OLO news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $60,671.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,534.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 7,892 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $57,453.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,309.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,940 shares of company stock worth $160,478 in the last quarter. 39.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 43.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in OLO by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in OLO by 2,469.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,458,000 after acquiring an additional 685,983 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 12.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 130.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. 79.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olo Inc operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module.

