OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Short Interest Update

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,890,000 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 613,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in OPENLANE by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 107,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in OPENLANE in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in OPENLANE by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE KAR traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,309. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. OPENLANE has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $17.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.43.

OPENLANE ( NYSE:KAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. OPENLANE had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $420.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAR. Bank of America raised their price target on OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OPENLANE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

