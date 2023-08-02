OppFi (OPFI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. OppFi had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $120.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.69 million.

OppFi Price Performance

Shares of OppFi stock opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. OppFi has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of OppFi from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

In other OppFi news, Director Jocelyn Moore sold 21,028 shares of OppFi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $41,004.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 105,381 shares in the company, valued at $205,492.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 65,364 shares of company stock worth $138,930. Insiders own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of OppFi by 479.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of OppFi by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of OppFi in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

OppFi Company Profile

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoans, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

