Ordinals Tops One Day Volume of $16.95 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Ordinals has a market capitalization of $130.32 million and $16.95 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ordinals token can now be purchased for about $6.21 or 0.00021308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ordinals has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ordinals Token Profile

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. Ordinals’ official website is ordinals.com.

Buying and Selling Ordinals

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

