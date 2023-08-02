Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 325,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 7,640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $412,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 25.5% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.4% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.3% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,164,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $82,046,000 after acquiring an additional 89,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.12. 1,815,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,956,166. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $39.49.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

