Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $13.09 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,781 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.55.

MetLife Price Performance

MET stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.12. 456,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,156,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.58.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.69%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

