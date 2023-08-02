Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.15

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.18 ($0.04), with a volume of 4917 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.23 ($0.04).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on OGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Enterprises in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Origin Enterprises Price Performance

About Origin Enterprises

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3.88. The company has a market capitalization of £3.57 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.09.

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

