Otter Tail Co. (OTTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

Otter Tail has raised its dividend by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 50.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.4%.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $89.02. The stock had a trading volume of 73,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.33 and its 200-day moving average is $73.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $89.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.00 million. Research analysts predict that Otter Tail will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTTR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 12.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Otter Tail by 431.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 189,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 153,790 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $2,982,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Otter Tail

(Get Free Report)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.